Man wanted by Lake City PD for suspected shoplifting at Walmart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted by Lake City PD for suspected shoplifting at Walmart

Source: Lake City PD Facebook Source: Lake City PD Facebook
Source: Lake City PD Facebook Source: Lake City PD Facebook
Source: Lake City PD Facebook Source: Lake City PD Facebook

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for shoplifting at Walmart, according to the Lake City PD Facebook page.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Lake City PD at 843-374-5411.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly