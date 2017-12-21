Lake City PD seeking to identify shoplifting suspect

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for shoplifting at KJ’s IGA at 233 Kelley Street, according to the Lake City PD Facebook page.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Lake City PD at 843-374-5411.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.