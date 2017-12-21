Harvest Hope Food Bank accepting donations - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Harvest Hope Food Bank accepting donations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Harvest Hope Food Bank is accepting donations to provide meals for those in need.

According to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, for every dollar donated, five meals can be provided. Donations are tax deductible. For more information on how you can donate, click here.

