Conway man charged with stabbing person outside apartment building

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway area man was arrested after a stabbing that happened Tuesday.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway area man was arrested after a stabbing that happened Tuesday.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 25-year-old Rodney Tyrone Davis was charged with attempted murder. He remained in jail Wednesday night under no bond.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department states the suspect allegedly stabbed someone outside the Crane Creek Apartments along Grainger Road in Conway.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no word on that person's condition tonight.

