Off-duty Horry officer also involved in incident at Marshwalk allegedly involving man with a gun

An incident near Bubba's Love Shak earlier this month involved three local off-duty police officers. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A third off-duty officer was involved in an incident earlier this month in which two off-duty Myrtle Beach police officers allegedly pulled their guns on a man they say they thought had a firearm while at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill confirmed the third officer was with his department.

Hill said the HCPD’s internal affairs inspector reviewed the actions of their officer and found no issues.

Georgetown County authorities said surveillance video shows two Myrtle Beach officers grab their guns and hold a suspect down near Bubba's Love Shak until Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Marshwalk.

The officers said they responded after a disagreement led to that suspect reportedly pulling out a gun and sending everyone ducking for cover.

That suspect, 34-year-old Terrance Small, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on Dec. 2.

“It was a very concerning event and I’m thankful off-duty officers were there to intervene and perhaps prevented another senseless shooting in the community,” Hill said via email.

Myrtle Beach authorities are still investigating their officers’ actions.

