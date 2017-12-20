Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

According to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the crash happened at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Irby Street, just south of Cherokee Road.

The victim’s identity was not yet available.

