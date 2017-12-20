North Carolina man, 23, killed in early-morning shooting in Loris area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating the shooting death of a North Carolina man that happened early Wednesday morning in the Loris area.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 23-year-old Bryan D. Marlowe, of Chadbourn, N.C., died as the result of the shooting, which happened on Redenbo Drive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

