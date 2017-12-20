Darlington police look for person who shot into an empty building

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person reportedly shot into an empty building early Wednesday morning in Darlington.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Syracuse Street at 1:05 a.m. after getting reports of someone shooting into the empty structure.

Police searched the area, but could not find a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026.

