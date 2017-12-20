‘It’s just a warm feeling:’ Conway family receives new home days before Christmas

A Conway family received a new home Wednesday through Habitat for Humanity. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC – Christmas came a few days early for one Conway family who received a new home on Wednesday.

Cheyenne Hill and her eight children were accepted into the Habitat for Humanity home buyer program in July 2016.

According to a press release from the organization, she's the fastest home buyer to work through the program.

Hill completed over 200 sweat equity hours, paid her closing costs in full, and paid off existing debts, the release stated.

On Wednesday, she was overwhelmed during the dedication.

"I'm feeling great. I'm great. I'm enjoying this,” Hill said. “Look at all these people who love us. I mean it's just a warm feeling, like, right before Christmas."

Hill said she applied to the program to give her children a better life.

