FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain ends, clouds and chill linger Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Heavy rain will continue at times through the evening before tapering off later tonight.

Steady, soaking rain will linger through the evening hours with some periods of heavy rain at times. Rain totals will reach an inch in most locations with locally higher amounts. The rain will taper off to areas of mist and drizzle after midnight as cooler temperatures filter in.

Thursday will start off cloudy and cool with morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

While no rain is in the forecast Thursday, clouds will stick around for most of day with a few breaks and a little sunshine likely by the late afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.

Much warmer weather will return by Friday with just a slight risk of a shower and temperatures reaching the middle and upper 60s.

Saturday will see very warm temperatures with near record highs possible near the beach as readings climb into the lower 70s.

Changes start by Christmas Eve with rain likely at times through the day and temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Clouds will hang on for Christmas Day with much cooler temperatures only in the upper 40s to near 50.

