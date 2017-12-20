Marion County man arrested for allegedly creating child porn

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Mullins man has been arrested for allegedly creating sexually explicit photos involving minors.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Christopher Mark Getz, 26, was charged Dec. 18 with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest, the release stated. They were assisted by investigators with Homeland Security Investigations and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Getz faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, the release stated.

