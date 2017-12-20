Marion County man arrested for allegedly creating child porn - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County man arrested for allegedly creating child porn

Christopher Getz (Source: Marion County Detention Center) Christopher Getz (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Mullins man has been arrested for allegedly creating sexually explicit photos involving minors.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Christopher Mark Getz, 26, was charged Dec. 18 with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest, the release stated. They were assisted by investigators with Homeland Security Investigations and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Getz faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, the release stated.

