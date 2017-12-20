Uber, Lyft offer services in Florence after chamber’s involvement

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft now offer service in Florence; the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the companies for over a year to show the need for them in Florence.

The chamber had provided market data and demographic information to Uber and Lyft for over year, showing the need for their services, according to President Mike Miller. He said Uber never really responded, but Lyft did answer to say they were looking at the market.

One day, Lyft just showed up in Florence, Miller said. Uber showed up a couple of months later.

Miller said the chamber’s involvement was about reaching out to them with the need for their service, and “next thing we know, they started showing up.”

Miller added that the chamber was behind the push for the ride-sharing apps, not the city itself. He said the community as a whole wanted Uber to come to Florence.

