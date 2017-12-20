Power restored to nearly 1,300 customers in North Myrtle Beach

The location of the Santee Cooper outage. (Source: Santee Cooper)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 Santee Cooper customers in the North Myrtle Beach area who were in the dark earlier Wednesday afternoon.

According to the company’s outage map, 1,298 customers in North Myrtle Beach were without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m. A few minutes before 4 p.m., Santee Cooper's website listed all customers in Horry County as having power.

