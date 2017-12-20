Deputies searching for masked, armed robber in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for an armed, masked man who robbed someone in a neighborhood near the Oakdale Country Club in Florence County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were alerted to the incident at about 1 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and stole about $25 from the person he held up. He ran away down Pelican Drive.

The armed suspect is described by authorities as an African-American male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and a black race mask.

Deputies responded and have set up a perimeter with tracking dogs, and are searching for the suspect.

