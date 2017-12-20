Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines announces seasonal flights to MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines announced Wednesday that they are expanding seasonal service to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Flights on “Minnesota’s Hometown Airline” to Myrtle Beach will be offered April 6 through June 4, 2018, via Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, twice a week on Monday and Friday, according to a news release from the company.

“We look forward to giving our customers an opportunity to visit Myrtle Beach and experience its endless beaches and countless attractions,” said Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines’ president and CEO.

Flight and hotel vacation packages in Myrtle Beach will be available through Sun Country Vacations.

“Horry County Department of Airports is pleased with Sun Country Airlines’ decision to launch operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Demand for nonstop air service between MSP and MYR has been increasing for years, therefore, we expect this to be a very successful market. The introduction of air service, enabling people to fly nonstop from Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN, to Myrtle Beach, SC, and the entire Grand Strand is fantastic news for the traveling public. Today’s announcement by Sun Country is exciting for the community and we look forward to a long successful relationship with MYR’s newest airline partner.”

Sun Country also announced new seasonal flights to Honolulu from the airline’s Minneapolis hub and Los Angeles International Airport, which will be offered May 19 through August 19, 2018. The new service will fly four times a week, Friday through Monday.

These new routes expand Sun Country’s network to 43 domestic and international destinations, the news release states.

