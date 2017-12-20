Billboard ranks Carolina Country Music Fest 4th best country music festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Billboard has ranked the Carolina Country Music Fest as the fourth best country music festival in the country.

“Situated with the picturesque Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, the city of Myrtle Beach becomes country music central for a few days each June,” the music magazine’s website states. “Just a few months ago, close to 40,000 people turned out to hear music from acts such as Granger Smith, and hometown favorite Darius Rucker. This great country music festival also features a stage devoted to rising talent, such as Luke Combs and Morgan Myles.”

The three festivals that ranked ahead of CCMF were: Stagecoach in Indio, California at number three; Jamboree in the Hills in Morristown, Ohio at number two, and the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee at number one.

The 2018 CCMF will run from June 7 to June 10 in Myrtle Beach, and will feature headliners Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Brett Eldredge and Chris Lane. Cole Swindell was recently announced as the headliner for the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert in June 7.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.