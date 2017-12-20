Police: Woman arrested for stealing packages from porch of Myrtle Beach home

A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More >>
A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More >>
Billboard has ranked the Carolina Country Music Fest as the fourth best country music festival in the country. “Situated with the picturesque Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, the city of Myrtle Beach becomes country music central for a few days each June,” the music magazine’s website states.More >>
Billboard has ranked the Carolina Country Music Fest as the fourth best country music festival in the country. “Situated with the picturesque Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, the city of Myrtle Beach becomes country music central for a few days each June,” the music magazine’s website states.More >>
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Sumter Drive, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police responded to a home on the 5800 block of Sumter Drive Monday after citizen reported suspicious activity.More >>
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Sumter Drive, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police responded to a home on the 5800 block of Sumter Drive Monday after citizen reported suspicious activity.More >>
A man wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday evening. Police responded to the Sea Gypsy Motel located at 304 North Ocean Blvd just before 7:00 p.m. in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Anthony Gamble.More >>
A man wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday evening. Police responded to the Sea Gypsy Motel located at 304 North Ocean Blvd just before 7:00 p.m. in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Anthony Gamble.More >>
Police are reminding drivers to make the right decision and call for a ride if they have been drinking while out celebrating this holiday season. Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department said there will be officers out on the roads with the sole responsibility of identifying drunk drivers and they are a zero tolerance department when it comes to driving under the influence.More >>
Police are reminding drivers to make the right decision and call for a ride if they have been drinking while out celebrating this holiday season. Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department said there will be officers out on the roads with the sole responsibility of identifying drunk drivers and they are a zero tolerance department when it comes to driving under the influence.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>