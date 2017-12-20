Police: Woman arrested for stealing packages from porch of Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Sumter Drive, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police responded to a home on the 5800 block of Sumter Drive Monday after a citizen reported suspicious activity. The citizen noticed that several packages were taken from her porch and saw a woman riding a bicycle with the packages, the report states. After a brief foot chase, 33-year-old Stephanie Renee Stewart was arrested. According to police, over 100 pieces of mail and stolen property were recovered.

Stewart has been charged with petit larceny, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. She is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

