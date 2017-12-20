Deal Diva: Understand how to return gifts in-store and online

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we know it's the thought that counts when it comes to holiday giving and receiving, sometimes you need to return a gift. Deal Diva, Christel Bell, has what you need to know about holiday gift return policies.

Retail experts say online shopping is big this year, so fortunately there are dozens of retailers that will allow you to return in-store. Many retailers have also extended their holiday return policy to give shoppers time to bring in their returns.

However, some stores have changed their polices. Some won't accept a return without a receipt, and there are other retailers that will say it’s exchange only, no cash value for returns. It's important, therefore, to know the company’s return policy.

To find out whether a retailer allows in-store returns of items purchased online, you'll want to check the company's return policy on your purchase receipt, in-store or contact the customer service department.

Retail experts say Amazon has one of the best extended holiday return policies. All items purchased and shipped between November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2018, for a full refund. This policy applies to third party sellers on Amazon as well unless otherwise stated in the seller's individual return policy. Remember, you will either need a 17-digit order number, an email address, or sender's name, address, and/or phone number to help process your return.

Best Buy says purchases made between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 have an extended return period that lasts through January 15, 2018. Retailer Kohl’s allows in-store and online returns with no time limit. For premium electronics, however, you have until January 3, 2018 to make a return.

Retail experts say there are at least 50 retailers - if not more - that let you buy online and return in-store. But again, check the retailer's return policy before you buy. Be extra cautious when you're buying any "big ticket" electronics. Carefully read those refund policies because many stores charge a restocking fee when those items are returned. Lastly, if you are returning a gift at a store, make sure you don’t open the product box. Keep the original or gift receipt, and make sure you have proper ID.

