Suspect wanted for robbery of The Citizens Bank in Georgetown surrenders to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection with the robbery of The Citizens Bank on Exchange Street on Wednesday morning surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday.

Information on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page states that Lebron Perice Marsh will be transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center for a bond hearing on Friday. He is charged with armed robbery of a bank.

Following the robbery, the suspect allegedly left the bank with an unspecified amount of money. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.