Georgetown police name suspect wanted for robbery of The Citizens Bank

By Nick Doria, Producer
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Lebron Marsh (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police have identified the man wanted in connection with the robbery of The Citizens Bank on Exchange Street on Wednesday morning.

Information on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page states that Lebron Perice Marsh is being sought on a charge of armed robbery of a bank. He should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Following the robbery, the suspect left the bank with an unspecified amount of money. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

