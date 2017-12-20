One person detained after bank robbery in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The robbery occurred at The Citizens Bank. The suspect, who is described as a black male wearing a hoodie, fled the bank with an unspecified amount of money.

One person was detained, Capt. Nelson Brown confirmed. No other information on the person was available. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

More information will be released shortly, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

