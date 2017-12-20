One person detained after bank robbery in Georgetown, police say - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One person detained after bank robbery in Georgetown, police say

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The robbery occurred at The Citizens Bank. The suspect, who is described as a black male wearing a hoodie, fled the bank with an unspecified amount of money. 

One person was detained, Capt. Nelson Brown confirmed. No other information on the person was available. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

More information will be released shortly, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    One person detained after bank robbery in Georgetown, police say

    One person detained after bank robbery in Georgetown, police say

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:38 AM EST2017-12-20 16:38:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department. 

    More >>

     A bank was robbed on Exchange Street in Georgetown Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown Police Department. 

    More >>

  • Billboard ranks Carolina Country Music Fest 4th best country music festival

    Billboard ranks Carolina Country Music Fest 4th best country music festival

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-12-20 16:23:49 GMT
    Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci)Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

    Billboard has ranked the Carolina Country Music Fest as the fourth best country music festival in the country. “Situated with the picturesque Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, the city of Myrtle Beach becomes country music central for a few days each June,” the music magazine’s website states.

    More >>

    Billboard has ranked the Carolina Country Music Fest as the fourth best country music festival in the country. “Situated with the picturesque Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, the city of Myrtle Beach becomes country music central for a few days each June,” the music magazine’s website states.

    More >>

  • Police: Woman arrested for stealing packages from porch of Myrtle Beach home

    Police: Woman arrested for stealing packages from porch of Myrtle Beach home

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:06 AM EST2017-12-20 16:06:58 GMT
    Stephanie Renee Stewart (Source: MBPD)Stephanie Renee Stewart (Source: MBPD)

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Sumter Drive, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police responded to a home on the 5800 block of Sumter Drive Monday after citizen reported suspicious activity.

    More >>

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Sumter Drive, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police responded to a home on the 5800 block of Sumter Drive Monday after citizen reported suspicious activity.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly