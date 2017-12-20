Man wanted for attempted murder captured at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the Sea Gypsy Motel located at 304 North Ocean Blvd just before 7:00 p.m. in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Anthony Gamble. Police found Gamble outside of the hotel room where he was taken into custody. Information run through police databases confirmed that Gamble was wanted for attempted murder by the Mullins Police Department, the report says.

A woman who was with Gamble at the motel gave police consent to search the room. She told police there was a handgun in a bag located on a shelf in the closet. According to the report, the woman, who had two children with her, stated she met Gamble several days before and were occupying the room together to share expenses. In a written statement to police, the woman said Gamble gave her the handgun and told her “Put this in your bag. The cops are outside. They won’t check it. You’re a mom.”

Gamble is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail. He has been charged by MBPD with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

