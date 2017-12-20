Police encouraging calling for a ride after celebrating this holiday season

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. The safest rule to follow is to exercise common sense,” said Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department (Source: WMBF news).

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are reminding drivers to make the right decision and call for a ride if they have been drinking while out celebrating this holiday season.

Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department said there will be officers out on the roads with the sole responsibility of identifying drunk drivers and they are a zero tolerance department when it comes to driving under the influence.

Whether you’re on vacation or visiting family here, Hofmann encourages everyone to be safe and take advantage of transportation to help you get around.

When crashes happen that involve a driver who is under the influence, Hofmann said it affects the community as a whole.

“We do take a zero tolerance approach here in Surfside Beach to driving intoxicated, whether that be alcohol or drugs. We hope that everybody will find a safe ride home,” said Hofmann.

At a bare minimum, if you are arrested for driving under the influence, you must go in front of a judge, meaning there is going to be a bond hearing, according to Hofmann, and the judge has discretion over how much those bonds will be. However, Hofmann said they normally start around $1,000 and go up from there.

Hofmann encourages calling a cab or taking advantage of the ride sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. These options make for a much safer alternative than getting behind the wheel and putting yours or someone else’s life in danger.

Surfside Beach Police is also part of the statewide “Sober or Slammer” campaign and reminds everyone that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. The safest rule to follow is to exercise common sense,” said Hofmann, “If you’re going to have a drink, just make arrangements to get a ride home. Then you won’t have to worry about it, your loved ones won’t have to worry about it, the community doesn’t have to worry about it and law enforcement won’t have to get involved.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.