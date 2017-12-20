Police encouraging calling for a ride after celebrating this holiday season

Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
Police are reminding drivers to make the right decision and call for a ride if they have been drinking while out celebrating this holiday season. Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department said there will be officers out on the roads with the sole responsibility of identifying drunk drivers and they are a zero tolerance department when it comes to driving under the influence.More >>
A man wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday evening. Police responded to the Sea Gypsy Motel located at 304 North Ocean Blvd just before 7:00 p.m. in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Anthony Gamble.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue started using bullet proof vests recently. The fire department got the money for the vests from a grant from Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire/EMS also got bullet proof vests from the same grant money.More >>
A quick moving, but potent storm system brings a round of heavy rain later today followed by briefly cooler temperatures tomorrow. This morning is starting off with mild temperatures and rain starting to move into our North Carolina and Border Belt counties early this morning.More >>
Those who are in the spirit of giving but may not be able to spring for new toys can drop off donations - new or used - to a toy tent situated on S.C. 707 in the Murrells Inlet area.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
