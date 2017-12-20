FIRST ALERT: Fast moving, strong storm system expected across ou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Fast moving, strong storm system expected across our area Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick moving, but potent storm system brings a round of heavy rain later today followed by briefly cooler temperatures tomorrow.

This morning is starting off with mild temperatures and rain starting to move into our North Carolina and Border Belt counties early this morning. By mid to late morning, expect more rain to blanket much of the Pee Dee region and start trekking its way closer to the beach. The beaches should expect a few showers by midday, and a more steady widespread rain by the afternoon. The evening rush will feature the best chance for heavy rain today. Most locations will get 0.5 to 1 inch of rain.

Temperatures today will start off mild and not budge much the rest of the day, maxing out in the low 60s to upper 50s.  

Skies will remain cloudy as the rain shuts off Wednesday night.  Cooler air will slowly sink in as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40s. 

Thursday will see the clouds hanging on for most of the day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. 

    “Buzzed driving is drunk driving. The safest rule to follow is to exercise common sense,” said Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department (Source: WMBF news).“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. The safest rule to follow is to exercise common sense,” said Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department (Source: WMBF news).

    Police are reminding drivers to make the right decision and call for a ride if they have been drinking while out celebrating this holiday season. Chief Kenneth Hofmann with the Surfside Beach Police Department said there will be officers out on the roads with the sole responsibility of identifying drunk drivers and they are a zero tolerance department when it comes to driving under the influence.

    Anthony Gamble (Source: MBPD)Anthony Gamble (Source: MBPD)

    A man wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday evening. Police responded to the Sea Gypsy Motel located at 304 North Ocean Blvd just before 7:00 p.m. in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Anthony Gamble. 

    Midway Fire Rescue started wearing bullet proof vests recently. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Midway Fire Rescue started wearing bullet proof vests recently. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    Midway Fire Rescue started using bullet proof vests recently. The fire department got the money for the vests from a grant from Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire/EMS also got bullet proof vests from the same grant money.

