FIRST ALERT: Fast moving, strong storm system expected across our area Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick moving, but potent storm system brings a round of heavy rain later today followed by briefly cooler temperatures tomorrow.

This morning is starting off with mild temperatures and rain starting to move into our North Carolina and Border Belt counties early this morning. By mid to late morning, expect more rain to blanket much of the Pee Dee region and start trekking its way closer to the beach. The beaches should expect a few showers by midday, and a more steady widespread rain by the afternoon. The evening rush will feature the best chance for heavy rain today. Most locations will get 0.5 to 1 inch of rain.

Temperatures today will start off mild and not budge much the rest of the day, maxing out in the low 60s to upper 50s.

Skies will remain cloudy as the rain shuts off Wednesday night. Cooler air will slowly sink in as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40s.

Thursday will see the clouds hanging on for most of the day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.