Midway Fire Rescue using bullet proof vests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue started using bullet proof vests recently.

The fire department got the money for the vests from a grant from Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire/EMS also got bullet proof vests from the same grant money.

Fire Chief Doug Eggiman says safety is a priority for Midway Fire Rescue.

“Our goal at the end of every shift is our people get to go home to their families,” Doug Eggiman said.

The firefighters won’t wear the vests on every call. They will wear them on calls that could potentially be dangerous. Eggiman says Midway Fire Rescue is not alone in purchasing bullet proof vests.

“There’s been a big trend nationwide in the fire/EMS service really more and more places are going out and purchasing these for their first responders,” Eggiman said.

The vests are designed to be worn on top of the firefighters’ uniforms.

Eggiman says they hope they won’t have to use them, but it’s nice to have them.

“While we know that we will have many occasions to put them on, we certainly hope that we’ll never have an occasion for them to be tested, but if we are in a position where they’re tested, we’ll be glad to have them,” Eggiman said.

