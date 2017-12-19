Toy Tent off S.C. 707 offers free toys to those in need

A toy tent in Murrells Inlet is available to help those less fortunate this holiday season. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Those who are in the spirit of giving but may not be able to spring for new toys can drop off donations - new or used - to a toy tent situated on S.C. 707 in the Murrells Inlet area.

The donation area is sponsored by Live Oak Church. The tent offers free toys for those in need and a place to donate for those who are able.

Those who are interested can find the tent in the parking lot of the church, which is near Saint James High School and located in 11000 block of S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet.

