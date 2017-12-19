Students to move into new Myrtle Beach Middle School in January after school passes inspection

The new Myrtle Beach Middle School will open its doors to students in January. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The new Myrtle Beach Middle School will open its doors to students after the first of the year.

Joe Defeo, chairman of the board of Horry County Schools, said the school passed a second inspection that took place on Tuesday and was awarded a certificate of occupancy.

He added that students will begin moving into the new building on Jan. 17.

Tuesday was the second inspection for Myrtle Beach Middle. District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier previously said about 25 additional items needed to be complete before a certificate of occupancy could be awarded.

Five new Horry County schools, including Myrtle Beach Middle, were all expected to open for the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Three of them are operational, leaving only MBMS and Socastee Middle School.

As it stands, the opening date for Socastee Middle is still up in the air.

According to Bourcier, substantial work on the school is expected to be complete around mid-February. However, once the district gets the keys and the certificate of occupancy, it will be close to spring break, followed by state testing.

A decision has not been made, but the move-in process for Socastee Middle School could possibly begin during the summer. It would then open at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

