Man accused of killing woman, burning Murrells Inlet bait shop now facing new charge

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The man charged with murdering a woman in Murrells Inlet back in September faces another charge.

Court documents show Eric Perry has also been charged with destruction and desecration or removal of human remains.

This was added to Perry's record on Nov. 30. He is also charged with murder in connection with the death of 37-year old Jessica Hill, who was the owner of Perry's Bait and Tackle shop in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies responded to a fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle around 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. Witnesses told authorities they saw a man leaving the area in a small boat shortly after the fire.

A manhunt followed and later that afternoon, search teams found Perry on the boat, with Hill's body reportedly onboard.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.