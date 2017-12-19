Second round of Santee Cooper employees headed to U.S. Virgin Islands to restore power

Members of the Wedgefield community in Lake City met Tuesday night to talk about ways to move the remaining residents after a judge extended the deadline for all to vacate to Feb. 1.More >>
A local company is stepping up to try and help the dozens of former Greenwood Hall employees who lost their jobs last week.More >>
The man charged with murdering a woman in Murrells Inlet back in September faces another charge.More >>
Here in the Grand Strand, Santee Cooper employees are preparing to spend the next month restoring power in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 13 employees have volunteered their time and efforts to head to the island of St. Croix bright and early Wednesday morning. Power has been knocked out on the island since Hurricane Maria, about 3 months ago.More >>
A local environmental group filed a lawsuit Tuesday that is asking federal agencies to examine a “more fiscally responsible alternative” to Interstate 73.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
