FIRST ALERT: Quick moving system brings heavy rain Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A quick moving, but potent storm system brings a round of heavy rain later Wednesday along with briefly cooler temperatures.

Mild weather lingers across the region tonight with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 50s with clouds thickening through the night.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with areas of light rain possible near the NC border. Rain will gradually sink southward through the day with the heaviest rain arriving in the Pee Dee during the mid to late afternoon, and into the Grand Strand by the evening rush hour. Some periods of heavy rain will be likely at times with rain totals of .50 to 1 inch likely in most areas.

Despite a mild start to the day, temperatures will not climb much in the afternoon. Readings will range from the lower 60s near the beaches to the upper 50s inland, and may actually slowly fall by the afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy as the rain shuts off Wednesday night. Cooler air will slowly sink in as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40s.

Thursday will see the clouds hanging on for most of the day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

Expect a surge of warm air arriving into next weekend, which could fuel temperatures into the 70s for Christmas!

For the latest weather news from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, download the First Alert Weather App here.