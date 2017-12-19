Police: Woman seen swinging hammer at Myrtle Beach motel, charged with assaulting man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police took a woman into custody for alleged assault after a man said she threw an ashtray at him and struck him with a plastic chair while at a motel.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state that Sara Ann Morey, 38, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

An MBPD incident report states that officers responded to the Sand Dollar Motel, in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue North, early Tuesday morning due to an assault call.

When police arrived, the suspect came into plain view from the rear building of the motel and was swinging a hammer, the report stated. She had reportedly been drinking.

Surveillance footage showed the woman chasing the man around the outside common area of the motel’s rear building shortly after 3 a.m.

“She threw a plastic ashtray at the victim, struck him repeatedly and even struck him on two occasions with a white-in-color plastic chair as the victim was telephoning police,” the report stated. “The victim is 13 inches taller than the offender and was uninjured.”

The motel manager told police he was woken up by the suspect allegedly screaming a racial slur and that he heard a crashing sound, according to the arrest report.

According to the victim, the crashing sound was the woman turning over a picnic table, which was also seen on surveillance footage, the report stated.

