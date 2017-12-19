Crew recognized for saving life of boy who fell in swimming pool

HCFR members pose with the boy whose life they helped save last month. (Source: WMBF News)

AYNOR , SC (WMBF) – Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue’s Station 15 were recognized Tuesday for saving the life of a one-year-old boy who fell into a swimming pool last month.

On November 19, crews responded to a report of an unconscious one-year-old on Blue Bird Road, as a result of the child falling into a swimming pool, according to a news release from HCFR. 911 dispatchers gave life-saving measures over the phone, and the parents, who removed the child form the pool, worked to save his life.

Because of the swift response, and the immediate and aggressive Emergency Medical Service procedures, the child was taken to the Emergency Department, then flown to McLeod Hospital in Florence, the release states.

“We are happy to report, this child has made a full recovery.”

The boy and his family visited Fire Station 15 in Aynor at 4 p.m. Tuesday to meet the crew and say thanks in person.

