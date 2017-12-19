Drone captures Marshwalk's dazzling display of holiday lights

A drone captured the Marshwalk's Wonderland of Lights from the sky. (Source: Robbie Bischoff Photography on Facebook

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk has been lit, literally, since November, with a brilliant display of holiday lights.

While walking through the Marshwalk is quite an experience, photographer Robbie Bischoff shared a video showing the dazzling display from a brand new perspective – from a drone.

“While I loved shooting the photos they don't do it as much justice as the video...All the lights are constantly in motion and shooting from above really gives you a different perspective,” Bischoff said on the Facebook post for the video, which has been shared over 2,800 times from his page. “Happy Holidays and I hope you enjoy the view!”

The Murrells Inlet Wonderland of Lights kicked off on November 18, and runs through January 8, according to their Facebook page.

Check out Robbie Bischoff's Facebook page here for more video and photos.

