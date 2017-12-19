Troopers look for vehicle involved in fatal crash in Georgetown that killed a bicyclist

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning that happened on Fraser Street near Mt. Zion Avenue in Georgetown County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the crash happened at 3 a.m. Both the bicyclist and an unknown vehicle were traveling northbound on Fraser Street when the car struck the bicycle and fled the scene, he added.

According to Southern, the bicyclist was not wearing any type of reflective equipment.

Authorities are now looking for the vehicle involved in the crash.

According to information from the SCHP, the vehicle may be a purple and/or a burgundy commercial motor vehicle with damage to the passenger-side headlight and bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at (800) 768-1505.

We need your help finding this vehicle. All information is valuable and helpful. Call *HP (*47). pic.twitter.com/0pP35rP9DC — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) December 19, 2017

