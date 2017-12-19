SCHP investigating fatality in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality at Fraser Street and Mt. Zion Ave, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Collins added that he does not know the circumstances of the person’s death at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.