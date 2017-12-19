Bicyclist killed in early-morning crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning that happened on Fraser Street near Mt. Zion Avenue in Georgetown County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the crash happened at 3 a.m. Both the bicyclist and an unknown vehicle were traveling northbound on Fraser Street when the car struck the bicycle and fled the scene, he added.

According to Southern, the bicyclist was not wearing any type of reflective equipment.

The SCHP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at (800) 768-1505.

