Man wanted for questioning by Florence PD after vehicle broken into, credit cards stolen at Walmart

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a vehicle break-in and larceny of credit cards at the Walmart at 230 North Beltline Drive on Dec. 15, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

