Woman arrested for child neglect after exposing 7-year-old boy to pornography, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly exposing a 7-year-old child to pornography.

According to an Horry County Police incident report, an officer met with a forensic interviewer at a home on Legion Street on Nov. 2. The child reportedly told the interviewer a family member exposed him to pornography. On at least one occasion, the interviewer was informed the family member and child watched a pornographic film together while sitting on the couch in the living room. The suspect also engaged in illegal drug use in the presence of the child, the report says.

The interviewer told police the child was referred to her by a Department of Social Services employee.

Nicole Bethany Ward, 29, was charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. Ward was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on $10,000 bond.

