Third man charged with murder for deadly shooting on Willow Drive in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Conway on Dec. 2 that left one man dead, according to online records.

Through online records, WMBF News learned Raquan Tyrone Bennett, 19, has been charged with murder. Bennett was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Court records connect Bennett to the shooting victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe. Public index records also show Bennett is charged with obstruction of justice related to the case; he was taken into custody on that charge on Dec. 7. Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson confirmed Bennett is charged with murder in connection with this case.

Ces'swaun Lamar Simmons, 21, and Joshua Dashawn Spain, 26, have also been charged with murder. Simmons was arrested Monday while Spain was apprehended Tuesday, Horry County Police confirmed.

Bennett and Spain appeared in Horry County magistrate court for bond hearings Thursday morning. Bond was denied for both suspects, as it cannot be set on murder charges by the magistrate court.

Mishoe died from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner.

