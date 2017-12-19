Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Will - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Willow Drive in Conway

By Nick Doria, Producer
Ces'swaun Lamar Simmons (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Ces'swaun Lamar Simmons (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Conway on Dec. 2 that left one man dead, according to Horry County Police.

Ces'swaun Lamar Simmons, 21, has been charged with murder.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner. 

Simmons is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

