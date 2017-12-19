Report: Man threatens to kill jail official after being arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reportedly threatened to kill a jail official after being arrested for public intoxication Sunday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police were patrolling the area of 13th Ave North and North Kings Hwy when they saw three people sitting in an alleyway. One man was drinking a can of alcohol, smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech. The other two individuals were not drinking, the report says.

Michael Brandon Pierce, 34, was placed under arrest for public intoxication and open container of alcohol. Pierce began “getting disorderly” after being placed in a patrol vehicle, police say.

After arriving at the Myrtle Beach Jail, Pierce was put in a restraint chair after becoming disorderly with jail staff. A staff member approached police and said Pierce told him “the next time he sees him on the beach he is going to kill him,” the report states.

Pierce was charged with threatening the life of a public official in addition to the alcohol charges.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

