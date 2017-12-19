City of North Myrtle Beach hiring seasonal lifeguards for 2018 season

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach is actively seeking to hire seasonal lifeguards for the 2018 season.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and in good physical condition. Lifeguards will be paid a salary of $11.00 per hour.

For more information on this position and how you can apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.