FIRST ALERT: Sunny, mild day ahead before a rainy Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday morning we are waking up to dense fog across the area. You’ll need an extra 5 minutes or so on the road. The fog should clear in the 9am hour. Once it clears, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures near 70.

Tuesday night sees the rain chances slowly ramp up in the Pee Dee, with more widespread rain arriving by later in the day on Wednesday. A steady rain will be likely at times.

Temperatures cool down Wednesday into the 60s, and even further with lingering clouds and a risk of drizzle on Thursday when temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s.

Expect a surge of warm air arriving into next weekend, which could fuel temperatures into the 70s for Christmas!

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.