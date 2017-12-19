Police investigating after gunfire strikes vehicle with three people inside

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a shooting late Monday, according to Lt. Kimberly Nelson.

Three men were sitting inside a vehicle on Court Street, near an apartment complex, when two unknown subjects fired shots at their vehicle around 10:27 p.m., said Lt. Nelson.

One person was shot in the incident, he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. A second man was also taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be from fragments of shattered glass.

The victims were not able to provide police with a clear description of the suspects.

At this time, it’s not clear what led-up to the shooting, however Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson believes it could be connected to an incident earlier Monday within Darlington County.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398-4026.

WMBF News will continue to provide you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.