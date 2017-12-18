TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of a portion of I-95 South in Dillon County closed following crash

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The right lane of a portion of Interstate 95 southbound in Dillon County is closed Monday night due to a traffic crash.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states the impacted area of I-95 South is five miles north of exit 170 – S.C. 327 to Marion and Myrtle Beach.

According to online records from the S.C. Highway Patrol, there are injuries with this collision. It happened at 8:28 p.m. Monday.

