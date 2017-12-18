Myrtle Beach man charged after stranger takes gunshot victim to hospital from gas station

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody after a man approached a stranger at a Conway area gas station and asked for a ride to the hospital because he had been shot.

According to information from Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson, 19-year-old Daymond Smith was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 17 incident.

An incident report from the HCPD states the victim approached the witness while he was pumping gas at the Speedway gas station on U.S. 501 East.

According to the witness, the victim asked him for a ride to Grand Strand Medical Center because he had been shot in the back.

Despite being somewhat reluctant due to his family being with him, the witness did give the man a ride to the hospital, the report stated.

On the way to the hospital, the victim said he knew who shot him, as the two went to high school together, according to the incident report.

The witness added that the victim’s vehicle was left in the Speedway parking lot and had its back window shot out.

Dotson added that the victim was still in the hospital Monday evening with non-life-threatening injuries.

