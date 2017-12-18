Video released that allegedly shows two off-duty MBPD officers pulling guns outside of Bubba's Love Shak

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An off-duty Myrtle Beach police officer is reportedly seen on surveillance camera while holding a gun at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk earlier this month. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is investigating after two off-duty Myrtle Beach police officers allegedly pulled their guns on a man they say they thought had a firearm while at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk earlier this month.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office released video on Monday showing two people identified as Myrtle Beach police officers holding handguns after an argument.

The men are seen waiting to use the bathroom outside of Bubba's Love Shak at the marshwalk. That's when a disagreement began with another person.

According to a GCSO incident report, the two off-duty officers said a man took out his gun, sending everyone ducking for cover. In the video, people can be seen running to the parking lot from Bubba's Love Shak.

The man who allegedly took out a gun was 34-year-old Terrance Small. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on Dec. 2.

The report goes on to say the two off-duty officers tackled the man and pinned him to the ground until law enforcement arrived. That was not captured on surveillance video, but the two men are seen in the parking lot holding guns.

When GCSO officers spoke to Small, he told them he was actually taking out his cellphone to call a cab and not a weapon. However, police allegedly found an unloaded gun and magazine in his pocket.

Myrtle Beach police released a statement reading:

We are aware of this incident that has occurred and as a result, the Office of Professional Standards has an active investigation on the incident. The purpose of the investigation by OPS is to evaluate the incident to determine if a departmental or city regulation was violated by the officers. If it is determine they the officer violated a rule or regulation, it will be addressed in accordance with departmental regulation and the city handbook.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the two officers are on regular duty as this matter is investigated.

