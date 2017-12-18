Video released that allegedly shows two off-duty MBPD officers pulling guns outside of Bubba's Love Shak

Two people are facing charges after a white man was reportedly assaulted and robbed of his bicycle near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Sunday after allegedly shouting “racial slurs” at a black man.More >>
A man reportedly threatened to kill a jail official after being arrested for public intoxication Sunday evening. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police were patrolling the area of 13th Ave North and North Kings Hwy when they saw three people sitting in an alleyway.More >>
Tuesday morning we are waking up to dense fog across the area. You’ll need an extra 5 minutes or so on the road. The fog should clear in the 9am hour. Once it clears, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures near 70.More >>
The City of North Myrtle Beach is actively seeking to hire seasonal lifeguards. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and in good physical condition.More >>
Darlington Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a shooting late Monday, according to Lt. Kimberly Nelson. Three men were sitting inside a vehicle on Court Street, near an apartment complex, when two unknown subjects fired shots at their vehicle around 10:27 p.m., said Lt. Nelson. One person was shot in the incident, he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.More >>
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.More >>
