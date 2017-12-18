Healthcare providers hold groundbreaking for new state-of-the-art facility coming to Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County leaders, citizens and healthcare officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for the new facility and co-location of CareSouth Carolina and Dillon County’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The 16,000-square-foot building will house both CareSouth Carolina and the local DHEC building, making healthcare needs a one-stop shop. The collaboration has been in the works for almost two years and will provide more access to affordable healthcare for residents.

“We had similar missions, similar ideals of how we wanted services to be and it just made sense for us to work together to make sure that the citizens of Dillon County had something that they could be proud of and widely used,” Linda Johnson, DHEC's health director for the Pee Dee region, said.

The new facility will have family counseling, dental care, a drive-thru pharmacy, behavioral health and immunizations.

Most importantly, these services will be offered at an affordable cost. Long-time CareSouth Carolina patient, Flossie Jackson, said affordable healthcare is what the people of Dillon need the most.

“CareSouth being a community health center has really been a blessing to this county because those patients that do not have insurance and the funds can get adequate healthcare,” Jackson said. “I hope that the new facility will continue to provide excellent care, but just on a larger scale.”

Construction for the new facility is expected to begin within a year and should only take around 14 months to complete.

