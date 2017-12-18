Heather Elvis remembered on fourth anniversary of her disappearance at vigil with a family focus

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vigil was held Monday to mark the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Heather Elvis.

The vigil took place at Peachtree Landing in Socastee, the place where Elvis's car was found abandoned on Dec. 18, 2013.

Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis's mother, said with the holiday season right around the corner, the focus of the vigil was "family," noting it can be a struggle for people who lost loved ones and are away from them.

The event's goal was to celebrate those lives with a candle in their honor or memory. Pastors spoke about encouragement and hope during the grieving process.

“There's speakers like in the past that will talk about personal experience with grief and how they coped, hopefully to give people ideas about how to do it, but also support groups and specified support groups for people who are grieving or other issues brought from the grieving process," Debbi Elvis said.

For the first time, the vigil also offered resources, flyers and contacts of counselors throughout Horry County.

"We can gather together to encourage each other in our struggle and get access to resources for those who are seeking further help," Elvis said.

Most of the Elvis family wants people to walk away with hope and their mission now is to break the silence and be a support system for other families who are hurting.

The only thing Debbi Elvis said has helped her get through the past four years is to help others.

“I know they feel supported by the encouragement they receive from us and our family and the way we say and do things," she said. "I feel sad too when I'm in Heather's garden and I know the reason I’m here is a devastating reason, but it doesn’t have to all be bad. That’s what we are trying to do is make something good as best as we can."

