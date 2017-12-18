Crews respond to house fire in Loris area; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after crews responded to a home fire in the Loris area Monday night.

According to a pair of tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at a home at Bonnie Bay Road and Kingcrest Drive before 6:30 p.m.

A short time later, the fire was listed as being under control and isolated to a bathroom.

@hcfirerescue & Loris Fire operating at a structural fire at BONNIE BAY RD / KINGCREST DR. Heavy smoke in the home, possibly attic fire. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 18, 2017

@hcfirerescue & Loris Fire UPDATE. Structural Fire incident at BONNIE BAY RD / KINGCREST under control. Fire isolated to bathroom. No injuries reported. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 18, 2017

